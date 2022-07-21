Two people killed, one critically injured, in Bradford collision

Two people have died in a two-vehicle collision and one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Emergency crews arrived at the crash scene on County Road 27 north of Highway 9 late Thursday morning.

Fire crews extinguished flames that erupted and overwhelmed one of the involved vehicles.

South Simcoe Police have closed the area in both directions between Lines 2 and 3.

They expect the road to remain closed for several hours.

The cause of the deadly crash is under investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage of the deadly crash.