Two people hospitalized after head-on crash in Kawartha Lakes

Officers with the Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment are investigating a head-on collision that sent two people to the hospital.

Provincial police say the crash happened Wednesday around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 35 between Waite and Ballyduff roads.

They say the two drivers were taken to the hospital, and one was later transported to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours for the reconstruction team to document the scene.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact the Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122.