BARRIE, ONT. -- There were frantic moments in Gilford Saturday as two minivans broke through the ice on Cook's Bay.

No one was injured as the vans sank into about four feet of frigid water. A tow truck is on the way to get the vehicles back on solid ground.

It's a reminder of how uneven and unreliable ice on Lake Simcoe remains despite this week's deep freeze. On Thursday, York Regional Police shared aerial footage of Lake Simcoe that shows vast expanses of open water

Some ice hut operators, determined to make some cash during the abbreviated season, set up Saturday, sticking relatively close to shore. Amateur ice fishers are encouraged to follow their lead.

Some operators say they will decide whether to call off their season entirely over soft ice in the next few days.

With files from Rob Cooper