Two men arrested after aluminum theft in Bolton
Two men were busted Tuesday after a Saturday break-in.
Provincial police were called on Monday to investigate a theft from a business on Simpson Road in Bolton.
Officers determined aluminum products valued at $48,000 had been stolen.
Surveillance footage during the break-and-enter led the police to observe a similar vehicle in Bolton on Tuesday.
A 28-year-old Scarborough man was charged with break-and-enter, possession of break-in instruments, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
A 33-year-old man from Toronto was similarly charged with breaking and entering and possessing the break-in tools.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 23 to answer to the charges.
If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doctors say capital gains tax changes will jeopardize their retirement. Is that true?
The Canadian Medical Association asserts the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation will put doctors' retirement savings in jeopardy, but some financial experts insist incorporated professionals are not as doomed as they say they are.
Something in the water? Canadian family latest to spot elusive 'Loch Ness Monster'
For centuries, people have wondered what, if anything, might be lurking beneath the surface of Loch Ness in Scotland. When Canadian couple Parry Malm and Shannon Wiseman visited the Scottish highlands earlier this month with their two children, they didn’t expect to become part of the mystery.
Fair in Ontario, flurries in Labrador: Weather systems make for an erratic spring
It's no secret that spring can be a tumultuous time for Canadian weather, and as an unseasonably mild El Nino winter gives way to summer, there's bound to be a few swings in temperature that seem out of the ordinary. From Ontario to the Atlantic, though, this week is about to feel a little erratic.
What do weight loss drugs mean for a diet industry built on eating less and exercising more?
Recent injected drugs like Wegovy and its predecessor, the diabetes medication Ozempic, are reshaping the health and fitness industries.
He replaced Mickey Mantle. Now baseball's oldest living major leaguer is turning 100
The oldest living former major leaguer, Art Schallock turns 100 on Thursday and is being celebrated in the Bay Area and beyond as the milestone approaches.
What a urologist wants you to know about male infertility
When opposite sex couples are trying and failing to get pregnant, the attention often focuses on the woman. That’s not always the case.
'It was instant karma': Viral video captures failed theft attempt in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
Bank of Canada officials split on when to start cutting interest rates
Members of the Bank of Canada's governing council were split on how long the central bank should wait before it starts cutting interest rates when they met earlier this month.
Made-in-Newfoundland vodka claims top prize at worldwide competition
A Newfoundland-made vodka has been named one of the world’s best by judges at this year’s World Vodka Awards.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Air ambulance needed for serious crash on King Street in Kitchener
A Waterloo man needed to be taken away by air ambulance following a crash on King Street.
-
Ont. teacher says she's being forced to switch pharmacies to maintain medication coverage
A Waterloo, Ont. teacher says she’s frustrated after learning the arthritis medication she depends on is no longer covered under her benefits plan and she'll have to switch pharmacies to avoid paying out of pocket.
-
Late night transit route temporarily returning to Waterloo university district
Students will soon have another late night travel option in Waterloo's university district.
London
-
Asylum claimants occupying 12% of London’s homeless shelter beds
In the midst of a homelessness crisis, an influx of asylum seekers is putting additional pressure on London, Ont.’s limited number of permanent shelter beds.
-
'You made me look for money while he bled on the floor': Man sentenced in manslaughter case nearly a decade after botched robbery
Nine years after a London, Ont. man was shot to death in a botched robbery at his home, the man responsible for the shooting was given a prison sentence on Wednesday.
-
Protest at shuttered auto parts maker over unpaid severance
Frustrated employees of Wescast’s shuttered auto parts manufacturer in Wingham, Ont. will be sending a message to their former ownership on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Convicted killer can ask for parole now: Windsor, Ont. jury accepts 'faint hope' application
A Windsor man convicted in a violent murder 20 years ago was successful in his ‘faint hope’ bid for an early chance at freedom after a jury agreed he should be given the chance to apply for early parole eligibility.
-
Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Honda executives are expected to announce today that the Japanese automaker is building an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., part of a $15-billion investment.
-
Dandelions for daffodil month: Windsor-Essex craft brewers raise funds for Cancer Awareness Month
A Kingsville, Ont. brewer is dedicating sales of a special beer this month in honour of his late mother.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Canadian cottage owners upset after Ottawa increases capital gains tax
The federal government says new capital gains tax changes will only affect the rich, but some realtors say they are hearing from 'middle-class' cottage owners who worry they may have to sell before the rules come into effect on June 25.
-
What do weight loss drugs mean for a diet industry built on eating less and exercising more?
Recent injected drugs like Wegovy and its predecessor, the diabetes medication Ozempic, are reshaping the health and fitness industries.
-
Northern Ont. lawyer who abandoned clients in child protection cases disbarred
A North Bay, Ont., lawyer who abandoned 15 clients – many of them child protection cases – has lost his licence to practise law.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Garden River chief meets with disgruntled band members over payout concerns
Some members of the Garden River First Nation are demanding answers regarding the disbursement of the Robinson-Huron Treaty settlement funds.
-
OPP and Treaty Three police lay murder charge in northwestern Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service, have charged a suspect with murder following a homicide in a remote northwestern Ontario community.
-
Youth charged in the Sault for firing cap gun at passersby
A 15-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following an incident on Bay Street on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Off to a sunny day in Ottawa, here’s how it feels Thursday
The capital is set to have a sunny day with mild temperatures this Thursday.
-
Shots fired at wrong address in Champlain Township, police investigating
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating following a shooting that happened earlier this month at the wrong residence in the Champlain Township.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING OCDSB program review aims to keep kids in schools closer to home, director says
The director of education for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says making sure elementary school students can attend classes close to home is an important part of making schooling in Ottawa more equitable.
Toronto
-
It could take years to catch up on child vaccinations in Ontario post-pandemic
Ontario is still playing catch up on routine vaccinations that many children missed during the pandemic and public health officials are warning that it could take years to solve the problem.
-
Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Honda executives are expected to announce today that the Japanese automaker is building an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., part of a $15-billion investment.
-
Some Canadian cottage owners upset after Ottawa increases capital gains tax
The federal government says new capital gains tax changes will only affect the rich, but some realtors say they are hearing from 'middle-class' cottage owners who worry they may have to sell before the rules come into effect on June 25.
Montreal
-
'There's really no justice': Quebec mother, daughter speak out after man gets house arrest for years of abuse
A mother and daughter are speaking out after a Quebec man was sentenced to house arrest for years of domestic abuse. They were both physically assaulted by the mother's ex-partner and say the offender got off with another light sentence.
-
Ontario is increasing the speed limit to 110 km/h on some highways. Should Quebec?
Speaking to CTV News, some Montreal drivers said they were in favour of the new measure and said they'd like to see Quebec follow suit.
-
Montreal cruises past New York 5-2 to clinch PWHL playoff spot
Kristin O'Neill had a goal and an assist in helping lead Montreal to a 5-2 win over New York and clinch a playoff spot in the Professional Women's Hockey League.
Atlantic
-
A community in mourning: 16-year-old Halifax murder victim remembered
Community members gathered at a Bedford, N.S., mosque for Ahmad Al Marrach — a 16-year-old murder victim — for his funeral on Wednesday.
-
N.S. man wins $1.5M through Atlantic Lottery
A Cape Breton man won $1.5 million after buying $200-worth of Atlantic Lottery Scratch’N Win tickets.
-
Moncton-area woman charged with human trafficking, three people rescued
New Brunswick RCMP says officers rescued three people from alleged human trafficking in Moncton, arresting an 18-year-old woman in the process.
Winnipeg
-
'We are not here for tree preservation': Development company appealing latest decision with Lemay Forest
A new fight is gearing up at city hall over Lemay Forest.
-
'I just wanted to stand out': Winnipeg Jets fan goes viral for wearing salmon shirt at Whiteout
A Winnipeg Jets fan found a unique way to stand out amid the Winnipeg Whiteout; he wore a salmon-coloured shirt.
-
'We feel good about ourselves:' Jets coach Bowness optimistic after Game 2 loss
We feel good about ourselves and we feel we can go in there and win a game," Bowness said.
Calgary
-
Coyote calls on the rise in Calgary; city wildlife team advises caution
The City of Calgary's wildlife team says they're fielding hundreds of calls about coyotes.
-
Mounties respond to serious crash near Okotoks, Alta.
A serious vehicle collision near Okotoks, Alta., shut down roadways on Wednesday evening.
-
Doctors say capital gains tax changes will jeopardize their retirement. Is that true?
The Canadian Medical Association asserts the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation will put doctors' retirement savings in jeopardy, but some financial experts insist incorporated professionals are not as doomed as they say they are.
Edmonton
-
Nurse practitioners to make 80% as much as family doctors for publicly-funded primary care
The Alberta government says it will pay nurse practitioners 80 per cent of what family doctors are paid – if they want to practice comprehensive primary care.
-
MacTavish on Oilers-Kings Game 2: 'It's going to be a completely different game'
Former Oilers player, coach and general manager Craig MacTavish talks to CTV News Edmonton's Matt Woodman about playoff hockey and Game 2 between Edmonton and Los Angeles.
-
Measles case in Edmonton prompts exposure warning
Alberta Health Services issued a measles alert in Edmonton Wednesday after confirming a case.
Regina
-
Revitalization of Regina's Dewdney Avenue to begin next week
Beginning April 29, Dewdney Avenue between Albert Street and Broad Street will see a number of construction sites.
-
'Learn to walk again': Sask. doctor tells story of miracle recovery from deadly heart condition
It was a powerful morning at Regina's Conexus Arts Centre Wednesday, where the Lieutenant Governor hosted the annual Saskatchewan Prayer Breakfast and a provincial doctor told his story of survival from a deadly heart condition.
-
Throwing star, crossbow found during Sask. RCMP searches at George Gordon FN, Punnichy
A throwing star and crossbow were among the seizures by police as part of a drug trafficking investigation on George Gordon First Nation and in Punnichy, Sask. last week.
Saskatoon
-
This Saskatchewan woman is helping fill bellies and hearts with a free grocery store
Darlene Hartshorn is a mother and grandmother from Warman who is making a difference by helping those who need a hand up.
-
Sask. woman fights to find out who had her apprehended for a psych. assessment
A Saskatchewan woman who was taken for an involuntary mental health assessment is entitled to find out who had her committed, a provincial court judge has ruled.
-
Boeing invests $17 million in Sask. aviation program
International aircraft giant Boeing has made a multi-million dollar commitment to the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology (SIIT) to help address shortages in the aviation industry.
Vancouver
-
'Enjoy the run' but don’t expect major economic boost from Canucks playoffs: expert
A Canadian sports economist is encouraging Canucks fans to enjoy the team’s playoff run, but cautioning against having big expectations around economic spinoffs.
-
'A bad welcome': B.C. stabbing victim is new to Canada, wife says
The man who was stabbed by a stranger on the White Rock Pier last weekend is new to Canada, according to his wife.
-
'Tactical evacuation' underway near Chetwynd, B.C., due to out-of-control wildfire
Police and firefighters are going door-to-door telling people who live in the vicinity of a wildfire burning out of control near Chetwynd they need to evacuate.
Vancouver Island
-
'It was instant karma': Viral video captures failed theft attempt in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
-
Woman who killed Reena Virk calls new TV series disrespectful to victim
The B.C. woman convicted of killing Reena Virk described the TV series dramatizing the notorious 1997 murder as disrespectful to the victim and her family.
-
RCMP officers 'refused' to provide evidence to Crown to assist drug, firearms prosecution: report
Crown counsel was unable to approve "significant" drug and weapons charges stemming from an arrest in Quesnel, B.C., last year because the officers involved "refused to provide any evidence," according to a report from the province’s police watchdog.