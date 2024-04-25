Two men arrested after aluminum theft in Bolton

Two men were busted Tuesday after a Saturday break-in.

Provincial police were called on Monday to investigate a theft from a business on Simpson Road in Bolton.

Officers determined aluminum products valued at $48,000 had been stolen.

Surveillance footage during the break-and-enter led the police to observe a similar vehicle in Bolton on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old Scarborough man was charged with break-and-enter, possession of break-in instruments, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

A 33-year-old man from Toronto was similarly charged with breaking and entering and possessing the break-in tools.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 23 to answer to the charges.

