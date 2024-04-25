Two men arrested after aluminum theft in Bolton

BARRIE
    Two men were busted Tuesday after a Saturday break-in.

    Provincial police were called on Monday to investigate a theft from a business on Simpson Road in Bolton.

    Officers determined aluminum products valued at $48,000 had been stolen.

    Surveillance footage during the break-and-enter led the police to observe a similar vehicle in Bolton on Tuesday.

    A 28-year-old Scarborough man was charged with break-and-enter, possession of break-in instruments, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

    A 33-year-old man from Toronto was similarly charged with breaking and entering and possessing the break-in tools.

    The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 23 to answer to the charges.

    If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

