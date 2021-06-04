BARRIE, ONT. -- Officers say two people have been taken into custody following reports of an alleged stolen vehicle Friday morning.

OPP say they were alerted to a potentially stolen vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 400 from the Parry Sound area around 10:30 a.m.

Officers say they located the vehicle with the assistance of OPP Aviation Services a short time later, exiting the Highway 12 off-ramp. The vehicle rolled into the ditch with officers not far behind. The driver escaped on foot while the passenger was arrested.

Officers were able to find the driver a short time later. Both the driver and passenger were taken to a Midland area hospital for precautionary measures.

Both people involved were arrested and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.