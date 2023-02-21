Two accused in murder of OPP officer have case put over until next month
A man and a woman accused of murder in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer have had their case put over until next month.
Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry, 30, each face a charge of first-degree murder in Const. Greg Pierzchala's death.
McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry appeared briefly from correctional facilities by video feed before a Cayuga, Ont., judge Tuesday afternoon, and their next court date was set for March 21.
Defence teams told the court they will need time to review a second wave of evidence disclosures the Crown says will arrive by the end of the week.
Pierzchala was shot while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., which is south of Hamilton, on Dec. 27 and later died in hospital.
Police have said Pierzchala was ambushed and had no chance to defend himself.
Top Stories
-
Breaking
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
Grocery prices unlikely to fall anytime soon, experts say
Despite the declining headline inflation rate, the food inflation rate in Canada has remained high at 11.4 per cent in January, and experts say it may be a while before grocery prices head in the other direction.
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers -- and for their transfer outside his province.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Putin suspends Russia's only remaining major nuclear treaty with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty -- the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States -- sharply upping the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land
During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada's maple syrup could be different this year, here's why
Fluctuating weather caught some maple syrup producers by surprise as the early season of sap collecting finished in late January due to the warm spell, giving this year's syrup a different taste and colour.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Mooseheads sold to American Sam Simon
The Halifax Mooseheads, a team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, has been sold.
-
Recovery operation underway after vehicle drives into Lahave River: Bridgewater police
The Bridgewater Police Service and members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Teams are on site near the former Port of Bridgewater property in Bridgewater, N.S., Tuesday to carry out a recovery operation involving a vehicle.
-
Colder, snowier conditions ahead for parts of the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
Colder and snowier conditions are expected for parts of the Maritimes Thursday and Friday.
Montreal
-
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers -- and for their transfer outside his province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snow and cold ahead of spring break holiday in Quebec
For people planning ski vacations for their spring break holiday, the forecast will be music to their ears. Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected heading into the spring break.
-
Vape stores selling candy to entice teens: Quebec anti-tobacco coalition
The Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control says specialized vaping stores in Montreal and Quebec City have revamped their establishments to sell exotic candies and beverages so they can attract minors looking for vape products.
Ottawa
-
Police arrest three people after man shot and killed in ByWard Market
A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.
-
Regulator freezes Highbridge Construction assets, suspends licence
The regulator in charge of home construction in Ontario is freezing the assets of an Ottawa company that abruptly shut down, leaving homeowners, contractors and employees in the lurch.
-
Brief whiteouts Tuesday afternoon as band of snow moves through Ottawa
A band of heavy snow moved across eastern Ontario Tuesday causing some brief whiteout conditions for drivers.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario tables health-care bill to expand role of private clinics
The Doug Ford government has tabled a bill meant to reduce surgical backlogs by allowing more private clinics to open and conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, while also designating organizations to provide further oversight.
-
Environmental indicators in Ontario being 'monitored' after carcinogenic plume released in Ohio derailment
The Canadian government says it's 'monitoring' environmental indicators in Ontario following the February train derailment and explosion in Ohio that released a plume of toxic chemicals, including a known human carcinogen.
-
Video shows moments sold-out luxury condo building partially collapses in Niagara region
Home surveillance footage shows the moments a 226-unit, five-storey luxury condo building being constructed in Welland, Ont., partially collapsed on Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Ministry of Labour.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate stabbing reported in Waterloo
A report of a stabbing is under investigation in the university area of Waterloo.
-
Stolen vehicle crashes into house, tears off wooden patio in Guelph
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say a stolen sport utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a home in downtown Guelph on Saturday.
-
Two accused in murder of OPP officer have case put over until next month
A man and a woman accused of murder in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer have had their case put over until next month.
London
-
London police investigating shooting Tuesday afternoon
London police have launched an investigation following a shooting in the city’s east end on Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to hospital.
-
LPS search for suspects involved in dangerous driving incident
London police need your help identifying two individuals accused of operating un-plated dirt bikes in a dangerous manner.
-
Motel damaged after drunk driver collides with building in Saugeen Shores
The front of a motel in Saugeen Shores has been damaged after an incident on Monday afternoon. Police were notified of a disturbance outside the local motel around 3 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury medical clinic employee charged with sexual assault
A 23-year-old man from Greater Sudbury has been arrested and charged in connection with sexual assaults that occurred at a local medical clinic.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario tables health-care bill to expand role of private clinics
The Doug Ford government has tabled a bill meant to reduce surgical backlogs by allowing more private clinics to open and conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, while also designating organizations to provide further oversight.
-
Laurentian University announces new spending to address maintenance deficit
Laurentian University has approved $8.4 million in spending on deferred maintenance this year.
Windsor
-
Police nab suspect accused of vandalism at 13 Windsor businesses
Windsor police have arrested a 53-year-old Windsor man after a string of incidents in which windows were smashed at multiple businesses near downtown.
-
Windsor man charged after commercial break-in and truck theft
Windsor police have charged a 32-year-old man after a break-in at a commercial business on the east side.
-
Possible 'ice storm' headed to Windsor: Here’s how the city is preparing
With an ice storm possibly hitting the region Wednesday, city crews are getting a head start ensuring safety on the roads.
Calgary
-
Snow-covered roads hinder morning commute in Calgary, school buses not running
Calgarians woke up Tuesday morning to at least 15 centimetres of snow on the ground and some sections of the city will likely receive upward of 30 cm.
-
Cold weather closes WinSport ski and snowboard hill
Calgary's cold winter weather has prompted WinSport to close its ski and snowboard hill later this week.
-
5 years after collapse of Calgary's Fairview Arena site is still in limbo
Five years after the roof of Calgary's Fairview Arena buckled under a load of heavy wet snow, there is still no plan for the long-term future of the site.
Saskatoon
-
Why a new therapy might be 'life-changing' for some Sask. cancer patients
A new treatment option is being offered in Saskatchewan for patients suffering from certain blood cancers and lymphomas.
-
Ottawa contributing nearly $7M for 33 affordable housing units in Saskatoon
The federal government is contributing $6.7 million to build at least 33 affordable housing units in Saskatoon.
-
Team Sask. adds 3 silver medals at Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan followed up its lone bronze medal with three silvers at the Canada Winter Games.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to be home to a fully hydrogen-powered community by 2025
Canada's first fully hydrogen-powered community is to be built and studied in Alberta.
-
Known drug dealer and supplier charged in Fort McMurray drug bust: police
Two men are facing charges after a drug bust in Fort McMurray. Police say about $20,300 worth of cocaine and cash was seized.
-
Skinner seeks revenge against friendly rival; Oilers try to move on from blown leads
A pair of faces familiar to both local hockey fans and each other will work the nets at Rogers Place in Edmonton Tuesday night, as Stuart Skinner looks to even his head-to-head matchup against Carter Hart.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team deployed to Richmond after 'serious incident'
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to Richmond Tuesday, according to local Mounties.
-
1 person killed in 2-vehicle collision on Richmond highway
One person has died after two vehicles collided on a highway in Richmond Tuesday morning.
-
B.C. adds $180M to help communities prepare for natural disasters
Local governments and First Nations in British Columbia are getting more support to prepare for the risk of natural disasters related to climate change.