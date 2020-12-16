BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka's opioid crisis worsens, with mortality rates reaching thresholds never before seen in the region.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka Opioid Strategy, there is a significant increase of 51 per cent in opioid-related deaths.

This year, 83 deaths were confirmed between January and August, compared to an average of 55 deaths during the same period over the past three years.

Statistics also show a significant jump from the months in 2020 before the pandemic started. From April to August, 58 opioid deaths were reported, which is the most deaths for any five-month period since 2017.

The troubling numbers aren't limited to just Simcoe Muskoka, the province reports over 1,200 opioid deaths since March - a is 72 per cent spike from the months leading up to the pandemic.