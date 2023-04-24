Travelling exhibit highlighting Canada's role in global refugee crisis comes to Collingwood

A travelling exhibit raising awareness of Canada's role in the global refugee crisis is now displayed at the Collingwood Museum.

The Refuge Canada Tent exhibit sheds light on refugees' challenges while investigating Canada's historical track record of responding to refugees.

The exhibit is designed to resemble a tent commonly used in United Nations refugee camps.

"When you come to this exhibit, you really get an idea of what it's like to be a refugee," said Lindsay Cook, Collingwood Museum Coordinator. "to experience what they have experienced, to understand that on average a refugee stays 18 years in one of these camps before being able to find a country to settle in."

Cook said the exhibit explores themes of fear and persecution. It also allows guests to learn through interactive and archival images.

The exhibit will be on display until June 24.