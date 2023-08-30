'Tragic act will not define our city': Owen Sound mayor

A senseless, violent act has left its mark on Owen Sound.

Mayor Ian Boddy wants to underscore his and council's determination to help the community heal after the unprovoked attack on Sharif Rahman, 44, on August 17.

Police say Rahman had asked three men to pay their bill, but when he followed them outside on the 900 block of 2nd Avenue East, they turned on him.

Sharif died in the hospital one week after the assault.

"This has been a painful week for the entire city," said Boddy.

Boddy said he and council recognize and are grateful for the greater Owen Sound community.

"(They) have come together and shown such strong support for each other in light of the recent assault and loss of life of a beloved member of our community, Sharif Rahman, that occurred in the heart of our city, the River District," Boddy said.

Boddy went on to say council has heard from both citizens and business owners alike who are seeking answers and offering to help find ways to ensure Rahman's attack does not define the city.

Boddy met with Police Chief Craig Ambrose to discuss the investigation, ongoing crime prevention throughout the city, and specific actions to explore that could provide enhanced safety for everyone visiting, shopping, and working in the River District.

As a first step, the mayor said he would ask the city manager to work with Owen Sound Police Services and staff to report to council as soon as possible with a plan to bring more technology into the River District through the installation and use of additional closed-circuit cameras.

He also plans to request the city manager to identify options and opportunities for additional exterior lighting in designated areas and improved vegetation clearing along the riverbank.

Ambrose confirmed Owen Sound Police Services would continue to have officers on foot and bike patrol throughout the River District and have recently applied for grant funding to increase police presence and address issues of crime and recidivism.

Boddy and council believe the issue of crime prevention, homelessness, and addictions is a broader conversation.

"It must include greater involvement and discussion from the Grey County Community Safety and Well-Being Task Force, Grey Bruce Situation Table for Acute Response (STAR), the Bruce Grey Poverty Task Force, and the Canadian Mental Health Association Grey Bruce," he said.

In the interim, the Ontario Provincial Police Special Investigation Unit is assisting Owen Sound police in the Rahman investigation.

"They are following every lead and evaluating all evidence that could lead to the arrest of the individuals involved," said Boddy. "They have asked for everyone's patience as they do this work to protect the investigation's integrity."