BARRIE
Barrie

    3-vehicle crash, 1 motorcyclist struck, traffic halted into early morning

    Police sirens at night
    A multi-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck, motorcyclist, and a passenger car halted traffic in Barrie on Tuesday.

    In the late hours of the night, Barrie Police responded to a three-vehicle collision on Bayfield Street and Rose Street.

    According to the police, the motorcyclist was travelling north on Bayfield Street. As it approached the intersection, a passenger car, heading south on Bayfield Street, attempted to make a left turn onto Rose Street.

    After further investigation, the police revealed that the 24-year-old male motorcycle operator collided with the car as it was turning.

    The man was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury.

    He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains hospitalized for the injury he sustained.

    The intersection remained closed until 1:20 a.m.

    This investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been laid at this time.

