3-vehicle crash, 1 motorcyclist struck, traffic halted into early morning

A multi-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck, motorcyclist, and a passenger car halted traffic in Barrie on Tuesday.

In the late hours of the night, Barrie Police responded to a three-vehicle collision on Bayfield Street and Rose Street.

According to the police, the motorcyclist was travelling north on Bayfield Street. As it approached the intersection, a passenger car, heading south on Bayfield Street, attempted to make a left turn onto Rose Street.

After further investigation, the police revealed that the 24-year-old male motorcycle operator collided with the car as it was turning.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains hospitalized for the injury he sustained.

The intersection remained closed until 1:20 a.m.

This investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been laid at this time.