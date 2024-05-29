Barrie Police Sgt. Bruce Gardiner's case heading toward potential resolution

Barrie Police Sergeant Bruce Gardiner, a nineteen-year member of the service, has been charged with criminal harassment and extortion, which police say occurred while he was off duty.

On Wednesday, the case is heading toward a potential resolution.

A defence lawyer with the Toronto firm representing Gardiner told the court in Barrie that the Crown is currently reviewing documents and that further discussions are taking place for a possible resolution.

The Barrie Police tactical unit Sergeant was charged in 2022 with what Barrie Police said is related to events that occurred while off-duty between 2016 and 2018, confirming the criminal charges against Gardiner stem from alleged conduct towards another Service member.

Court documents revealed that Gardiner, who had preliminary hearing proceedings begin in January, is alleged to have threatened to release sensitive photographs of the complainant without reasonable justification or excuse and with intent to obtain compliance.

Publication bans preventing any evidence heard during the preliminary hearing and from identifying the alleged victim have been imposed.

The matter returns before a judge next week.

The allegations against Bruce Gardiner have not been tested in court.