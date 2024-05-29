60-year-old man airlifted with serious injuries after ATV crash

One 60-year-old man has been airlifted to a hospital following a serious ATV crash in Singhampton.

On Wednesday morning, The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of Norway Roads and Osprey Clearview Townline.

Three emergency units arrived to find a man in critical condition.

Ornge transported the injured senior to Sunnybrook Hospital, where he is being treated for critical injuries.

The Technical Collision Investigation Unit is on scene.

The reason for the collision is still unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.