BARRIE
Barrie

    • 60-year-old man airlifted with serious injuries after ATV crash

    Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of an ATV crash at Norway Roads and Osprey Clearview Townline. (CTVNews/Steve Mansbridge) Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of an ATV crash at Norway Roads and Osprey Clearview Townline. (CTVNews/Steve Mansbridge)
    Share

    One 60-year-old man has been airlifted to a hospital following a serious ATV crash in Singhampton.

    On Wednesday morning, The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of Norway Roads and Osprey Clearview Townline.

    Three emergency units arrived to find a man in critical condition.

    Ornge transported the injured senior to Sunnybrook Hospital, where he is being treated for critical injuries.

    The Technical Collision Investigation Unit is on scene.

    The reason for the collision is still unknown at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Police move on pro-Palestinian protesters at UBC campus

    Police have moved on pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, with video on social media showing lines of officers advancing on demonstrators rallying at a main intersection.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News