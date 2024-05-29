BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie police locate missing 5-year-old boy

    A Barrie Police logo on the side of a cruiser taken on May 1, 2024 (Christian D'Avino/CTV News). A Barrie Police logo on the side of a cruiser taken on May 1, 2024 (Christian D'Avino/CTV News).
    Barrie police successfully located the 5-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday.

    Police say the child went missing from Livingstone Street West and Delaney Crescent area.

    After a thorough search, the child was found safe and reunited with his family.

