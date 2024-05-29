BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie police officers rescue duck in distress downtown

    A duckling is pictured in a bucket after being rescued from a grate in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Wed., May 29, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services) A duckling is pictured in a bucket after being rescued from a grate in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Wed., May 29, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
    

    Police officers in Barrie went on a rescue mission Wednesday afternoon after a concerned call from a citizen downtown.

    Officers and city staff were called to help a duckling that had separated from its family members and fell into a grate on Simcoe Street.

    The rescuers managed to retrieve the young duck and placed it in a bucket before reuniting it with its parents and siblings.

    A Barrie police constable holds a bucket with a duckling inside after rescuing it from a grate in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Wed., May 29, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

    The little feathered family then waddled its way to the waters of Lake Simcoe for a swim while the initial caller kept a watchful eye.

    A duck family heads into the waters of Lake Simcoe in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., May 29, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

    "It was all smiles after the rescue," the police service stated.

