Barrie police officers rescue duck in distress downtown

Police officers in Barrie went on a rescue mission Wednesday afternoon after a concerned call from a citizen downtown.

Officers and city staff were called to help a duckling that had separated from its family members and fell into a grate on Simcoe Street.

The rescuers managed to retrieve the young duck and placed it in a bucket before reuniting it with its parents and siblings.

A Barrie police constable holds a bucket with a duckling inside after rescuing it from a grate in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Wed., May 29, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

The little feathered family then waddled its way to the waters of Lake Simcoe for a swim while the initial caller kept a watchful eye.

A duck family heads into the waters of Lake Simcoe in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., May 29, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

"It was all smiles after the rescue," the police service stated.