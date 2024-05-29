Senior trapped in upside down vehicle after collision leads to car rollover

A senior was stranded in his upside down vehicle after his car rolled over a boulder and flipped onto the driver's side.

On Wednesday morning, police responded to a single motor vehicle rollover on 9th Avenue East, north of 20th Street East in Owen Sound.

Police say a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was travelling southbound when the driver failed to navigate a curve, causing the vehicle to collide with a large boulder.

The impact caused the truck to flip onto the driver's side and stop in a driveway.

The 74-year-old driver of the pickup truck was trapped inside the vehicle until members of the Owen Sound Fire Service arrived to remove him.

Police say the truck sustained substantial damage and was removed by a tow truck.

The incident resulted in a short road closure of 9th Avenue East while emergency services tended to the driver and investigated the incident. The man was treated at the scene by Grey County Emergency Services.

The driver was charged with careless driving and driving while under suspension under the Highway Trafficking Act.