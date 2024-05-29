BARRIE
Barrie

    • Three injured in Oro-Medonte crash

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser at night. (OPP Central Region/Twitter) Ontario Provincial Police cruiser at night. (OPP Central Region/Twitter)
    Share

    Three people are in hospital after a crash in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday.

    According to OPP, the crash happened at Line 8 and Old Barrie Road just after 7 p.m.

    Police say emergency services transported one person to a trauma center in the Toronto area, while two others were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Due to the ongoing investigation, the stretch of Old Barrie Road between Line 7 and Line 9 remained closed for several hours.

    There is no word on what caused the crash.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News