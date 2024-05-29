Three injured in Oro-Medonte crash

Three people are in hospital after a crash in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday.

According to OPP, the crash happened at Line 8 and Old Barrie Road just after 7 p.m.

Police say emergency services transported one person to a trauma center in the Toronto area, while two others were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the stretch of Old Barrie Road between Line 7 and Line 9 remained closed for several hours.

There is no word on what caused the crash.