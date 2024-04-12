Traffic stop for suspended driver with no insurance turns into drug bust: OPP

Provincial police on patrol in Tay Township laid several charges against a motorist accused of driving with a suspended licence.

The officers were alerted to the vehicle heading south on William Street in Victoria Harbour on Wednesday evening by the cruiser's Automatic License Plate Recognition.

After pulling the car over, the officer spoke with the driver and soon after launched into a drug investigation, allegedly seizing cocaine.

The accused, a 36-year-old man from Woodbridge, was arrested and, along with the drug possession offence, was charged with driving while under suspension, driving without a licence or insurance, driving without a validated permit, possessing more than one licence and colour coating obscuring the interior.

As a result of the charges, his vehicle was towed away and impounded for seven days.

He was released from police custody and will have to appear in court to answer to the charges.