BARRIE, ONT -- A man is facing charges after an alleged impaired driving incident in Haliburton.

After 8 p.m. Thursday, Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to reports of a possible impaired driver on County Road 121.

Upon further investigation, police have charged a 62-year-old man from Minden Hills Township with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.