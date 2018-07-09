The hot, dry conditions have created an ‘extreme hazard’ for outdoor burning in many municipalities.

Midland, Penetanguishene, Tiny and Tay Townships are the most recent areas to be put under a total fire ban. They join Ramara, Muskoka and West Parry Sound, Owen Sound, Brock Township and Kawartha Lakes.

This means absolutely no outdoor burning is allowed. Officials say open burning poses an ‘extreme hazard’ in these very dry conditions.

Officials warn that anyone violating the fire ban could be charged or even billed if the fire department has to be called to extinguish the fire.

A burn ban includes campfires, outdoor cooking fires, burning of debris and fireworks.

On Monday, fire departments in Adjala-Tosorontio, Barrie, Bradford, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte and Severn all upgraded the fire danger rating to high.

Algonquin Park will start a total fire ban on Wednesday. Only portable appliances that have a shut-off valve will be allowed for cooking or heating.

The fire danger rating is expected to be upgraded to 'extreme' throughout the region by Friday if we don’t see any precipitation.