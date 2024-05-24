BARRIE
Barrie

    • Toronto men charged in death of Grey Highlands man

    Yellow police tape surrounds a crime scene. (FILE/CTV News) Yellow police tape surrounds a crime scene. (FILE/CTV News)
    Share

    Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a man two years ago in Grey Highlands, south of Markdale.

    Police say 23-year-old Corey Sutherland was found dead inside a West Back Line home on March 28, 2022, following a 911 call.

    The circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.

    Earlier this week, investigators had a major development in the case with the arrest of two suspects.

    Two men from Toronto, ages 21 and 25, are charged with manslaughter and drug-related offences.

    It remains unclear if the deceased and the suspects were known to each other.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING World Court orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah

    Judges at the top United Nations court ordered Israel on Friday to halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in a landmark emergency ruling on South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News