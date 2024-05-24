Toronto men charged in death of Grey Highlands man

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a man two years ago in Grey Highlands, south of Markdale.

Police say 23-year-old Corey Sutherland was found dead inside a West Back Line home on March 28, 2022, following a 911 call.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.

Earlier this week, investigators had a major development in the case with the arrest of two suspects.

Two men from Toronto, ages 21 and 25, are charged with manslaughter and drug-related offences.

It remains unclear if the deceased and the suspects were known to each other.