Suspicious fire destroys Church Street building in Penetanguishene

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a former hospital in Penetanguishene, the second fire at that location in recent months.

Provincial police believe Monday's blaze was intentional at the Church Street structure.

Emergency crews were called to the former Beechwood Hospital Monday afternoon to find the structure engulfed in flames.

According to officials, the building is a total loss, but firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators probing the suspected arson ask anyone with information about suspicious persons, activity or vehicles in the area around the time of the fire to contact the authorities.

The fire that broke out in May at the same location remains under investigation.