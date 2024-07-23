BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspicious fire destroys Church Street building in Penetanguishene

    A firefighter crawls along a ladder outside of a Church Street building on fire in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Mon., July 22, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) A firefighter crawls along a ladder outside of a Church Street building on fire in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Mon., July 22, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a former hospital in Penetanguishene, the second fire at that location in recent months.

    Provincial police believe Monday's blaze was intentional at the Church Street structure.

    Emergency crews were called to the former Beechwood Hospital Monday afternoon to find the structure engulfed in flames.

    According to officials, the building is a total loss, but firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties.

    No injuries were reported.

    Investigators probing the suspected arson ask anyone with information about suspicious persons, activity or vehicles in the area around the time of the fire to contact the authorities.

    The fire that broke out in May at the same location remains under investigation.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News