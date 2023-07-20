Tornado warning issued for parts of Simcoe County

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for parts of Simcoe County Thursday afternoon, saying meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce damaging winds, hail and intense rain.

Earlier in the day, the national weather agency said winds could hit up to 100 kilometres per hour, with up to 50 millimetres of localized rain.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the agency stated on its website shortly before 5 p.m. when it issued the warning.

Residents can expect stormy weather in Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, and surrounding areas.

Environment Canada says strong wind gusts could cause damage and toss loose objects and advises residents to seek shelter should conditions turn threatening.

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," Environment Canada added.

The significant weather is expected to diminish Thursday evening.

