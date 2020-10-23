BARRIE, ONT. -- A tornado warning issued on Friday afternoon for central and southern Ontario has shifted to a tornado watch.

Environment Canada issued the warning around 3:30 p.m. and changed gears to a tornado watch with a severe thunderstorm warning by 5:45 p.m.

The wicked weather produced high winds and golfball-sized hail in parts of the region, including Snow Valley, Penetanguishene and Midland, as a line of thunderstorms moved across Georgian Bay.

The intense weather system covered northern Simcoe County, bringing strong winds and roars of thunder.

The weather agency states, "Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions."

There were reports of a funnel cloud formation north of Coldwater Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada states the thunderstorms carry "the risk for a tornado."

If threatening weather approaches, take shelter immediately.