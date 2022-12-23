Top 10 stories that made news in 2022 across the region
Here is a look at the top 10 most significant stories that made news in 2022 across the region.
In January, provincial police launched an investigation into the alleged abduction of 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri.
Police say three men posing as officers forcibly dragged the five-foot-three woman to a waiting Lexus SUV.
Hajtamiri hasn't been seen or heard from since that time.
Her former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, of Montreal, and two other men face serious charges in connection with the case.
Elnaz Hajtamiri (Supplied)
DEADLY BARRIE CRASH CLAIMS SIX LIVES
A crash in Barrie in the early morning hours in late August rocked the community, sending shockwaves as the tragedy unfolded.
Six young adults, Curtis King, River Wells, Jason Ono-O'Connor, Luke West, Jersey Mitchell and Haley Marin, were killed when the vehicle they were in plunged into a hole in a construction site on McKay Road.
Police called the investigation into the tragedy "complex."
It remains unclear if the construction zone had proper signage or barriers.
A candlelight vigil of hundreds gathered at the city's waterfront to mourn the six lives lost too soon.
Elnaz Hajtamiri (Supplied)
Barrie woman Cory Fram says she was outside her house when a dog attacked her on her front yard, leaving her bloodied, injured and shaken, and the entire incident was captured on security video.
Fram said the dog was off-leash and running down her street when it turned its attention to her.
The 40-year-old mother's family believes the dog is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, a breed banned in Ontario since 2005.
She suffered injuries to her arm, hand and backside.
Bylaw officials did not specify what would happen to the dog or its owner.
Cory Fram says she was attacked by a dog on her front lawn in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 6, 2022 (Doorbell Camera/Cory Fram)
Barrie man Charles Debono was sentenced after pleading guilty to money laundering and fraud.
During his trial this past summer, the Crown told the court Debono promised investors in his bogus debit machine business a 15-cent return on every transaction and that the scheme, involving more than 500 victims, led to more than $29 million in losses for investors.
The 63-year-old man was sentenced to seven years behind bars for his role in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canada's history.
Charles Debono, 63, of Barrie, Ont. (Ontario Provincial Police)
In late September, Orillia OPP arrested Woodbridge man, Tony Lucia, accused in the death of Morris Conte, a Bolton man who disappeared in 2010.
Police said the 45-year-old father of four's dismembered body parts were found in the Sugarbush area of Oro-Medonte, on Maplehurst Road in Lake of Bays, and Stoneleigh Road in Bracebridge.
In November, Lucia was granted bail, set at over $1 million.
The allegations against Lucia have not been tested in court.
Morris Conte is pictured in this undated photo. (Supplied)
POLICE OFFICERS FATALLY SHOT IN INNISFIL
In October, South Simcoe constables Morgan Russell, 54, and Devon Michael Northrup, 33, lost their lives while responding to a call in an Innisfil home when a man shot both unarmed officers.
The community was stunned and brokenhearted by the news.
The suspect, a 22-year-old man, also died in the house.
In the days that followed, the South Simcoe Police Service said it was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community, from condolence books, a vigil, flowers and notes left at the police station, and Innisfil Beach Park lit up blue to honour the fallen officers.
On Oct. 20, thousands gathered at the Sadlon Arena in Barrie to mourn and remember Russell and Northrup.
Morris Conte is pictured in this undated photo. (Supplied)
BARRIE MAYOR MOVES ON AFTER 12 YEARS
For the first time in over a decade, the City of Barrie will end the year with a new mayor.
In the spring, Jeff Lehman declared he would not seek a fourth term as mayor, announcing he was turning his focus to provincial politics.
However, when his bid to become Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte's representative at Queen's Park went bust, Lehman vowed to find a new path.
He was elected to lead the District of Muskoka just over a month after leaving his post in Barrie's city council.
Liberal candidate Jeff Lehman watches the election results in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., June 2, 2022 (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
VEHICLES FOUND IN SHIPPING CONTAINERS
Across the country, police have been warning motorists of the rise in vehicle thefts, with many found in shipping containers meant for overseas.
In late June, provincial police recovered high-end vehicles from a shipping yard in Bolton.
And this month, a Barrie man's stolen pickup truck was recovered from a shipping container likely destined for overseas.
Detectives with Barrie police say newer model vehicles are being targeted by thieves using technology to break in and start the vehicles by replicating key fobs.
Police say thieves targeting newer, push-start vehicles to be shipped overseas. (Supplied)
In a year filled with highs and lows, the biggest change for CTV Barrie came in April with the announcement that CTV anchor Jayne Pritchard was ready to retire after 40 years at the station.
Jayne became a mainstay in the community from her first job as host of the daytime talk show Good Company to serving as the leading voice through countless breaking news stories.
She publicly faced her breast cancer diagnosis, helping to raise awareness and strengthen her connection with viewers.
Before closing a four-decade chapter, Jayne wrote about her career, cancer diagnosis and plans for the future in a letter to her loyal viewers.
CTV's longtime anchor and on-air personality, Jayne Pritchard, at work in her Barrie, Ont., home on April 27, 2022. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
WINTER STORM WREAKS HOLIDAY HAVOC
And finally, the winter storm that carried heavy snow, fierce winds, power outages, and blizzard-like conditions rounds out the top news stories of 2022.
Environment Canada issued a winter storm and blizzard warning on Friday, Dec. 23, just before the holidays for central Ontario, warning the weather conditions would carry through the weekend.
Several roads were closed due to the deteriorating conditions and multiple collisions keeping police busy.
Flights out of Pearson International Airport were cancelled or delayed because of the high winds, leaving many people planning to travel for the holidays stranded.
Additionally, Canada Post issued red and yellow delivery service alerts across the board in response to the storm.
A person walks down the street holding grocery bags in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Dec. 23, 2022. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
With files from CTV's Dana Roberts
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bus crash on B.C. highway sends 53 to hospital on Christmas Eve
Dozens of people have been hospitalized following a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across U.S.
A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts.
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
Police found missing kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Two Indianapolis police officers had spent the day searching in vain for a missing baby in a stolen vehicle when they stopped to eat and gather their wits.
Sisters of the Valley: The 'weed nuns' trying to heal the world through cannabis
A group of women in California known as the 'weed nuns' is looking to heal the world through cannabis.
A 15-tonne meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a meteorite weighing 15.2 metric tonnes.
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada
Ferocious winter weather grounded flights and stranded nine Via Rail trains between Ontario and Quebec on Saturday as snow, freezing rain, high winds and rain hammered much of the country and plunged holiday travel plans into chaos.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
More than 100 stranded travellers find refuge overnight in Chatham, Ont. Walmart during snowstorm
With blizzard conditions closing roads across the region Friday, dozens of stranded travellers are grateful they found refuge overnight at Walmart in Chatham. For Chatham resident Randy Morton, a simple trip to the store to buy pet food turned into an experience he'll never forget.
Atlantic
-
Christmas Eve power outages leave 33,000 Maritime customers in the dark
More than 33,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power on Christmas Eve, following high winds, rain and snow throughout the region.
-
Some NB Power customers to remain without power through Christmas Day
NB Power says some customers will remain without electricity Christmas Day, with outages across the province following strong winds late Friday and early Saturday.
-
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Blowing snow advisory in effect for Christmas morning in Montreal
A blowing snow advisory is in effect in the Montreal area and other Quebec regions on Christmas morning as Hydro Quebec continues to work to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across the province.
-
Hydro-Quebec's power outages get tougher
The winter storm that hit Quebec on Friday afternoon left hundreds of thousands of Quebecers without power, and many struggling to get around due to disruptions in transportation infrastructure.
-
'As if an atomic bomb was detonated,' resident captures video of power line explosion
The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore was one of the many where residents' lights flickered or went out completely during the wind and snow storm on Friday night. Community member Lawrence Montour caught branches falling on a power line causing an explosion and power outage.
Ottawa
-
Merry Christmas from CTVNewsOttawa.ca
CTVNewsOttawa.ca wants to wish everyone a very merry Christmas!
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Boxing Day
With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, some closures will be extended beyond Dec. 26 to include the 27th as well.
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
Toronto
-
Toronto's mayor urges people to remember the less fortunate, those who are struggling this Christmas
Toronto’s mayor is wishing everyone a joyful Christmas with family and friends, but is also reminding people to remember the less fortunate and those who are struggling at this time of the year.
-
Catholics return to GTA churches for full-capacity Christmas masses
For the first time since December 2019, St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica is welcoming a full house of worshippers this Christmas Eve.
-
This is what's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays and Boxing Day
Christmas is coming, and with it, a slew of store and service closures for Toronto.
Kitchener
-
Slick road conditions in Waterloo region after storm drifts across southwestern Ontario
Road conditions in Waterloo region are looking messy Saturday after a winter snowstorm swept through the area.
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
London
-
'Stay home': Highway 402 remains closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
-
Family without heat, sick kids at home, no fix from Reliance
This weekend’s storm has brought with it power outages, collisions and ongoing travelling headaches for Canadians. However, one family in Tillsonburg, Ont. is struggling to get the heat back on after they said Reliance Home Comfort allegedly delayed fixing their furnace after they missed one phone call from the technician.
-
London police seek public’s assistance after woman found behind school later dies
London police are investigating on Saturday after a woman discovered behind a north London, Ont. school in medical distress later died in hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Sections of several northern highways near Timmins remain closed due to weather
Winter weather has caused poor driving conditions closing sections of several highways in the Timmins region this weekend, which remain closed as of Sunday morning.
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
-
Snow squalls move through Sault Ste. Marie
With wind gusts of 80km/h and up to 25 cm of snow expected by Christmas morning, Sault Ste. Marie is deploying all available crews to keep roadways clear.
Windsor
-
More than 100 stranded travellers find refuge overnight in Chatham, Ont. Walmart during snowstorm
With blizzard conditions closing roads across the region Friday, dozens of stranded travellers are grateful they found refuge overnight at Walmart in Chatham. For Chatham resident Randy Morton, a simple trip to the store to buy pet food turned into an experience he'll never forget.
-
Chatham-Kent declares state of emergency following Friday snowstorm
A state of emergency has been declared in Chatham-Kent following a wicked snowstorm that tore through the region on Friday, causing multiple car accidents and leaving hundreds of people stranded. All municipal services declared closed on Friday remain closed Saturday.
-
'Stay home': Highway 402 remains closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
Calgary
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
-
Calgary shoppers hustle for last-minute gifts at the mall
CF Chinook Centre saw thousands of people looking for last-minute Christmas gifts as the holidays approached.
-
Calgary burger joint aims to give away 1,000 to people in need
A local burger joint is helping make the holidays a little bit brighter for the city's less fortunate.
Saskatoon
-
'We'll get where we need to go eventually': YXE travellers remain positive amid delays
With air travel across the country affected by winter storms and severe temperatures, passengers at Saskatoon’s John G Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE) were understandably frustrated.
-
Shuttered Saskatoon motel listed for sale at $7M
A Saskatoon motel shut down by the fire department over health and safety concerns has been listed for sale.
-
Holiday weekend weather forecast shows what you can expect from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
Edmonton
-
Inflation making holiday shoppers more intentional about gift-giving this year: experts
With inflation cutting into many personal budgets this holiday season, local businesses and a retail expert say shoppers are being more intentional about their gift choices and how much they are spending.
-
1 dead, 6 sent to hospital in crash north of Westlock
A woman was killed Christmas Eve in a crash involving two vehicles north of Edmonton.
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
Vancouver
-
Bus crash on B.C. highway sends 53 to hospital on Christmas Eve
Dozens of people have been hospitalized following a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
-
Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond sends 1 to hospital in serious condition, EHS says
One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond, B.C.
-
Local community supports Burnaby family displaced by fire
Allison Wale, a single mother of three, feared she and her children would be stuck outside in the cold without a place to stay, but thanks to the generous support of the local community, they have a roof over their heads for Christmas.