Top 10 stories that made news in 2022 across the region

Here is a look at the top 10 most significant stories that made news in 2022 across the region.

WASAGA BEACH ABDUCTION

In January, provincial police launched an investigation into the alleged abduction of 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri.

Police say three men posing as officers forcibly dragged the five-foot-three woman to a waiting Lexus SUV.

Hajtamiri hasn't been seen or heard from since that time.

Her former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, of Montreal, and two other men face serious charges in connection with the case.

Elnaz Hajtamiri (Supplied)

DEADLY BARRIE CRASH CLAIMS SIX LIVES

A crash in Barrie in the early morning hours in late August rocked the community, sending shockwaves as the tragedy unfolded.

Six young adults, Curtis King, River Wells, Jason Ono-O'Connor, Luke West, Jersey Mitchell and Haley Marin, were killed when the vehicle they were in plunged into a hole in a construction site on McKay Road.

Police called the investigation into the tragedy "complex."

It remains unclear if the construction zone had proper signage or barriers.

A candlelight vigil of hundreds gathered at the city's waterfront to mourn the six lives lost too soon.

DOG ATTACK

Barrie woman Cory Fram says she was outside her house when a dog attacked her on her front yard, leaving her bloodied, injured and shaken, and the entire incident was captured on security video.

Fram said the dog was off-leash and running down her street when it turned its attention to her.

The 40-year-old mother's family believes the dog is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, a breed banned in Ontario since 2005.

She suffered injuries to her arm, hand and backside.

Bylaw officials did not specify what would happen to the dog or its owner.

Cory Fram says she was attacked by a dog on her front lawn in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 6, 2022 (Doorbell Camera/Cory Fram)

PONZI SCHEME

Barrie man Charles Debono was sentenced after pleading guilty to money laundering and fraud.

During his trial this past summer, the Crown told the court Debono promised investors in his bogus debit machine business a 15-cent return on every transaction and that the scheme, involving more than 500 victims, led to more than $29 million in losses for investors.

The 63-year-old man was sentenced to seven years behind bars for his role in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canada's history.

Charles Debono, 63, of Barrie, Ont. (Ontario Provincial Police)

HISTORIC MURDER CASE

In late September, Orillia OPP arrested Woodbridge man, Tony Lucia, accused in the death of Morris Conte, a Bolton man who disappeared in 2010.

Police said the 45-year-old father of four's dismembered body parts were found in the Sugarbush area of Oro-Medonte, on Maplehurst Road in Lake of Bays, and Stoneleigh Road in Bracebridge.

In November, Lucia was granted bail, set at over $1 million.

The allegations against Lucia have not been tested in court.

Morris Conte is pictured in this undated photo. (Supplied)

POLICE OFFICERS FATALLY SHOT IN INNISFIL

In October, South Simcoe constables Morgan Russell, 54, and Devon Michael Northrup, 33, lost their lives while responding to a call in an Innisfil home when a man shot both unarmed officers.

The community was stunned and brokenhearted by the news.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, also died in the house.

In the days that followed, the South Simcoe Police Service said it was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community, from condolence books, a vigil, flowers and notes left at the police station, and Innisfil Beach Park lit up blue to honour the fallen officers.

On Oct. 20, thousands gathered at the Sadlon Arena in Barrie to mourn and remember Russell and Northrup.

BARRIE MAYOR MOVES ON AFTER 12 YEARS

For the first time in over a decade, the City of Barrie will end the year with a new mayor.

In the spring, Jeff Lehman declared he would not seek a fourth term as mayor, announcing he was turning his focus to provincial politics.

However, when his bid to become Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte's representative at Queen's Park went bust, Lehman vowed to find a new path.

He was elected to lead the District of Muskoka just over a month after leaving his post in Barrie's city council.

Liberal candidate Jeff Lehman watches the election results in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., June 2, 2022 (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)

VEHICLES FOUND IN SHIPPING CONTAINERS

Across the country, police have been warning motorists of the rise in vehicle thefts, with many found in shipping containers meant for overseas.

In late June, provincial police recovered high-end vehicles from a shipping yard in Bolton.

And this month, a Barrie man's stolen pickup truck was recovered from a shipping container likely destined for overseas.

Detectives with Barrie police say newer model vehicles are being targeted by thieves using technology to break in and start the vehicles by replicating key fobs.

Police say thieves targeting newer, push-start vehicles to be shipped overseas. (Supplied)

JAYNE PRITCHARD RETIRES

In a year filled with highs and lows, the biggest change for CTV Barrie came in April with the announcement that CTV anchor Jayne Pritchard was ready to retire after 40 years at the station.

Jayne became a mainstay in the community from her first job as host of the daytime talk show Good Company to serving as the leading voice through countless breaking news stories.

She publicly faced her breast cancer diagnosis, helping to raise awareness and strengthen her connection with viewers.

Before closing a four-decade chapter, Jayne wrote about her career, cancer diagnosis and plans for the future in a letter to her loyal viewers.

CTV's longtime anchor and on-air personality, Jayne Pritchard, at work in her Barrie, Ont., home on April 27, 2022. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

WINTER STORM WREAKS HOLIDAY HAVOC

And finally, the winter storm that carried heavy snow, fierce winds, power outages, and blizzard-like conditions rounds out the top news stories of 2022.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm and blizzard warning on Friday, Dec. 23, just before the holidays for central Ontario, warning the weather conditions would carry through the weekend.

Several roads were closed due to the deteriorating conditions and multiple collisions keeping police busy.

Flights out of Pearson International Airport were cancelled or delayed because of the high winds, leaving many people planning to travel for the holidays stranded.

Additionally, Canada Post issued red and yellow delivery service alerts across the board in response to the storm.

A person walks down the street holding grocery bags in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Dec. 23, 2022. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

With files from CTV's Dana Roberts