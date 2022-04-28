CTV's Jayne Pritchard retires after nearly 40 years

I never imagined I would have such a long career in television when I dropped off a resume at CKVR in April of 1982. I was just hoping for a position in promotions or marketing to continue with a career path I had started at Fabergé.

While at the fragrance and toiletries company, I worked with celebrities who were under contract to Fabergé, like Cary Grant, Farrah Fawcett, Joe Namath and Margaux Hemingway.

I sewed a button on Cary Grant's blazer after he discovered it was coming loose at a public appearance in Toronto.

FIRST TV GIG

I was interviewed a few times at CKVR over the summer of 1982.

Bob McIntyre conducted one of them. I even did my on-camera audition with Bob as the one I chose to interview because I felt so comfortable in his presence.

At the time, he was Manager of Public Affairs Programming before becoming our trusted 'weather man' for decades.

In September, Bob called and offered me the job of host of the daytime talk show 'Good Company.'

CKVR TV show GOOD COMPANY IN 1982 with Jayne Pritchard. (Archives)

I was quite shocked because I had absolutely no television experience. Over the next decade, I interviewed about 3,500 people.

I talked to Roberta Bondar, the first Canadian woman in space, plus community leaders, celebrities, authors, world travellers, inventors, experts in beauty and finance, as well as chefs. Local charities were also put in the spotlight to help their causes.

Between 1986 and 1991, I had several co-hosts for a show called 'Summer Scene' that we produced during the summer months. We went to resorts, attractions and events. It didn't feel like work at all!

MOVING TO THE NEWSROOM

When the talk shows were cancelled, I became a news reporter for three years. I considered that my second career at the station.

From there, I chose to go into Promotions.

The fourth career opportunity came as a news anchor in 1998.

(L to R) VR News with Chris Kontos, Lance Chilton, Jayne Pritchard, and Bob McIntyre.

I certainly learned a lot about what was happening in our communities, the country and the world.

It was a joy to work with co-hosts Lance Chilton then Tony Grace.

It was teamwork at its finest. We remain good friends to this day.

CANCER DIAGNOSIS

When I announced my breast cancer diagnosis in April of 2018, I was astounded and humbled by the incredible outpouring of support from coworkers and viewers.

The emails and cards warmed my heart and gave me strength.

From that experience, I wrote a book with the intent of helping other women through that difficult journey.

The response has been nothing but positive.

You can find 'Breast Cancer…After The Diagnosis' on Amazon, and various places in Barrie, including Nutrition Plus, Indigo and Coles.

Jayne promoting her book – “Breast Cancer - After the Diagnosis: One Woman's Story of Overcoming Setbacks.” (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

There is a charitable aspect to the book sales at Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka and Connect Hair Salon in Barrie.

THE NEXT CHAPTER

Over the past few years, I have been working from home, like so many of us.

I have been booking interviews and writing stories for CTV News Barrie, as well as writing and recording news updates for three of our local radio stations.

You might have occasionally seen me outside giving the weather forecast, filling in for KC Colby when he's on vacation.

But now I'm on the move, in more ways than one.

My husband and I will be moving into our newly built home at Sawlog Point in Tiny Township, so I felt it was a good time to say goodbye to viewers and coworkers.

It's been an honour and a privilege to come into people's homes for more than 39 years.

I have met so many loyal viewers who will always be dedicated to our television station that's been a mainstay in people's lives since it first went on the air in September of 1955.

My thanks go out to the people at the station who hired someone with no television experience and to those who offered me life-changing experiences that shaped me as a person.

My thanks also go out to the viewers who have supported me all these years.

The station is in good hands with very talented, hard-working, conscientious people who care about the work they do every day and about making a difference in people's lives.

I will continue to watch as I start my next chapter.

With love and appreciation to my coworkers, past and present, and viewers,

Jayne