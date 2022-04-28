CTV's Jayne Pritchard retires after nearly 40 years
I never imagined I would have such a long career in television when I dropped off a resume at CKVR in April of 1982. I was just hoping for a position in promotions or marketing to continue with a career path I had started at Fabergé.
While at the fragrance and toiletries company, I worked with celebrities who were under contract to Fabergé, like Cary Grant, Farrah Fawcett, Joe Namath and Margaux Hemingway.
I sewed a button on Cary Grant's blazer after he discovered it was coming loose at a public appearance in Toronto.
FIRST TV GIG
I was interviewed a few times at CKVR over the summer of 1982.
Bob McIntyre conducted one of them. I even did my on-camera audition with Bob as the one I chose to interview because I felt so comfortable in his presence.
At the time, he was Manager of Public Affairs Programming before becoming our trusted 'weather man' for decades.
In September, Bob called and offered me the job of host of the daytime talk show 'Good Company.'
CKVR TV show GOOD COMPANY IN 1982 with Jayne Pritchard. (Archives)
I was quite shocked because I had absolutely no television experience. Over the next decade, I interviewed about 3,500 people.
I talked to Roberta Bondar, the first Canadian woman in space, plus community leaders, celebrities, authors, world travellers, inventors, experts in beauty and finance, as well as chefs. Local charities were also put in the spotlight to help their causes.
Between 1986 and 1991, I had several co-hosts for a show called 'Summer Scene' that we produced during the summer months. We went to resorts, attractions and events. It didn't feel like work at all!
MOVING TO THE NEWSROOM
When the talk shows were cancelled, I became a news reporter for three years. I considered that my second career at the station.
From there, I chose to go into Promotions.
The fourth career opportunity came as a news anchor in 1998.
(L to R) VR News with Chris Kontos, Lance Chilton, Jayne Pritchard, and Bob McIntyre.
I certainly learned a lot about what was happening in our communities, the country and the world.
It was a joy to work with co-hosts Lance Chilton then Tony Grace.
It was teamwork at its finest. We remain good friends to this day.
CANCER DIAGNOSIS
When I announced my breast cancer diagnosis in April of 2018, I was astounded and humbled by the incredible outpouring of support from coworkers and viewers.
The emails and cards warmed my heart and gave me strength.
From that experience, I wrote a book with the intent of helping other women through that difficult journey.
The response has been nothing but positive.
You can find 'Breast Cancer…After The Diagnosis' on Amazon, and various places in Barrie, including Nutrition Plus, Indigo and Coles.
Jayne promoting her book – “Breast Cancer - After the Diagnosis: One Woman's Story of Overcoming Setbacks.” (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
There is a charitable aspect to the book sales at Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka and Connect Hair Salon in Barrie.
THE NEXT CHAPTER
Over the past few years, I have been working from home, like so many of us.
I have been booking interviews and writing stories for CTV News Barrie, as well as writing and recording news updates for three of our local radio stations.
You might have occasionally seen me outside giving the weather forecast, filling in for KC Colby when he's on vacation.
But now I'm on the move, in more ways than one.
My husband and I will be moving into our newly built home at Sawlog Point in Tiny Township, so I felt it was a good time to say goodbye to viewers and coworkers.
It's been an honour and a privilege to come into people's homes for more than 39 years.
I have met so many loyal viewers who will always be dedicated to our television station that's been a mainstay in people's lives since it first went on the air in September of 1955.
My thanks go out to the people at the station who hired someone with no television experience and to those who offered me life-changing experiences that shaped me as a person.
My thanks also go out to the viewers who have supported me all these years.
The station is in good hands with very talented, hard-working, conscientious people who care about the work they do every day and about making a difference in people's lives.
I will continue to watch as I start my next chapter.
With love and appreciation to my coworkers, past and present, and viewers,
Jayne
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Service Canada increases staffing at passport counters, but long waits persist
With lengthy delays for Canadians seeking to get a new or renewed passport, Service Canada says it’s upped staffing at passport service counters to expedite processing ahead of the summer travel season. Yet, travellers say they’re still facing long wait times.
Conservatives want Canada to revert to pre-pandemic travel rules
The Conservative Party is doubling down on its call for the federal government to do away with travel restrictions and revert back to 'pre-pandemic rules' in light of recent airport delays.
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
NEW | Man charged in Edison Avenue homicide in Winnipeg; police investigating possibility of more victims
The Winnipeg Police Service has changed a 35-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman whose remains were found near an apartment building in North Kildonan, and police are investigating the possibility of more victims.
Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired 'Sound of Music,' dies
Rosmarie Trapp, whose Austrian family the von Trapps was made famous in the musical and beloved movie 'The Sound of Music,' has died.
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Health Canada warns of formula shortage for babies with food allergies
Health Canada says there is currently a shortage in this country of infant formula designed for babies with food allergies and certain medical conditions amid a serious shortage in the United States.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Expert says N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore was right to use lethal force
An expert in Canadian policing says the New Brunswick officer who killed a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check two years ago was following police training.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19; drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in new deaths in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Masks no longer required in Nova Scotia public schools next week
Starting next week, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in Nova Scotia public schools.
Montreal
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
-
Cheap tuition, with a catch: Quebec lures foreign students to rural areas with price cut
The urgent need for labour in all regions of Quebec is prompting the province to turn more to foreign students in order to fill the thousands of vacant positions. But they must study in French, in the regions, and in a program related to the highest-need industries. Canadian students will also be eligible.
-
Quebec coroner says many people share blame for high death toll in COVID first wave
Quebec's coroner says there is plenty of blame to go around for the deaths of 47 residents of a private Montreal-area long-term care home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa surpasses 800 COVID-19 deaths
Ottawa surpassed a grim COVID-19 milestone on Thursday, even as hospitalizations remained at a low for the year.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop below $2 a litre in Ottawa
Gas prices are set to fall 13 cents a litre over the next two days, giving drivers some relief at the pumps ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
Toronto
-
Health officials discover at least 1,000 cases of new COVID-19 subvariant in Ontario
Nearly 1,000 cases of a new Omicron COVID-19 subvariant dubbed 'BA.2.20' have been detected in Ontario, health officials say.
-
One person arrested after Lamborghini stolen during Toronto home invasion
One person has been arrested and at least one other suspect remains outstanding after a luxury SUV was stolen during a home invasion in Toronto.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Kitchener
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
'It keeps me alive': Guelph, Ont. senior earns black belt in jiu-jitsu
Jim Stevenson, 66, has been promoted to black belt in jiu-jitsu, making him the oldest person in his dojo to receive the belt.
-
Assault charges withdrawn against Kitchener teacher accused of taping students
The woman was charged with two counts of assault in November after an investigation into “allegations she taped two children with masking tape while in the classroom,” Waterloo regional police said at the time.
London
-
Western U removes LGBTQ social media post after backlash
Western university has removed an image posted online after backlash that generated some controversy.
-
Pre-trial motions underway for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont.
Pre-trial motions got underway Thursday for the man accused in the deaths of a London Muslim family.
-
More hate-related property damage in London, Ont.
Just one day after hate symbols were spray painted on a north London, Ont. playground, police are investigating more graffiti-style property damage.
Northern Ontario
-
Two of four Ontario party leaders sick with COVID-19
As Ontario's election date approaches, two of the province’s four main political party leaders have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Province offering $50K reward in northern Ontario cold case
There is a renewed appeal in the investigation involving a northern Ontario teen murdered in her home more than three decades ago.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Windsor
-
'Period poverty': It’s a thing and this teenager wants to end it
Jada Malott, 17, is one of the driving forces behind the success of Tampon Tuesday in Windsor-Essex.
-
Over 2,000 pounds of pot hidden as 'foam pool toys' seized at Detroit-Windsor border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than a ton of marijuana labelled “foam pool toys” at the cargo facility at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
What’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day on Monday, May 23:
Calgary
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
CBSA wants Albertans to have a smooth trip across the border this summer
The Victoria Day long weekend is right around the corner and the Canada Border Services Agency says all travellers must use a mobile app, which gives agents access to all their travel and health information, to return to Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon check-stop blitz sees 16 drivers nabbed for impaired driving
Sixteen drivers were taken off the road for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Saskatoon on Wednesday night, Saskatoon police say.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as MLA of Saskatoon Meewasin
NDP Leader Ryan Meili announced he is resigning from his position as MLA of Saskatoon-Meewasin.
-
Prince Albert man charged after altercation results in serious injuries, police say
Prince Albert police have charged a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
Woman stabbed at downtown Edmonton LRT station
A woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday night after she was stabbed at Bay/Enterprise Square Station in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former legislative clerk found guilty of fraud, breach of trust in B.C. spending scandal
The former clerk of the British Columbia legislature has been found guilty of fraud and breach of trust in connection to allegations of improper spending made against him.
-
Health-care rally draws hundreds to B.C. legislature
As a growing number of British Columbians can’t find a primary care provider, hundreds of demonstrators demanded more health-care resources at a “Rally for Change” at the legislature.
-
B.C. winner of $2M lottery jackpot buying motorhome to travel around U.S.
B.C.'s latest lottery millionaire is planning to buy his dream motorhome then travel around the U.S. with his wife.