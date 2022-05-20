Toonie-sized hail and a 'tornado or two' possible for Muskoka, Grey Bruce

The Victoria Day long weekend might begin with hail and strong wind gusts sweeping through parts of Muskoka and Grey Bruce, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a thunderstorm watch for Friday afternoon into the evening.

Wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are possible, along with nickel to toonie-sized hail.

Environment Canada also said "a tornado or two" is possible.

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon with strong wind gusts and hail being the primary threats," the statement reads. "A tornado or two cannot be ruled out."

Residents are recommended to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.