Tiny Township Community BBQ returns

Dozens of residents from Tiny Township came together on Saturday as the town hosted its annual community barbeque event.

The annual event, which kicked off at 11 a.m. at Perkinsfield Park, offered a diverse range of things to see and eat, ensuring there was something for everyone.

"Here in Tiny, we are all about our community and providing a great event and a great space for our community members to get together and celebrate our wonderful community and local talent," said Grace Beaman, Tiny Township Coordinator.

The event featured food vendors, live music, a family fun zone, and an artisan vendor fair.