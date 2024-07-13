BARRIE
Barrie

    • Tiny Township Community BBQ returns

    Share

    Dozens of residents from Tiny Township came together on Saturday as the town hosted its annual community barbeque event.

    The annual event, which kicked off at 11 a.m. at Perkinsfield Park, offered a diverse range of things to see and eat, ensuring there was something for everyone.

    "Here in Tiny, we are all about our community and providing a great event and a great space for our community members to get together and celebrate our wonderful community and local talent," said Grace Beaman, Tiny Township Coordinator.

    The event featured food vendors, live music, a family fun zone, and an artisan vendor fair.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should you wait to buy or sell your home?

    The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its key interest rate decision in less than two weeks. Last month, the bank lowered its key interest rate to 4.7 per cent, marking its first rate cut since March 2020.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News