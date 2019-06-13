

Provincial police are asking the public to help identify three suspects wanted in connection with a theft at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery.

Police were called to the Springwater Township business on County Road 90 for reports of two men and one woman suspected of taking items without paying.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 50s with a heavy set, medium complexion, short grey hair, glasses and a grey moustache.

He was wearing a white dress shirt, black dress pants and black dress shoes.

The second man is described as being in his 30s with a heavy build, medium complexion with short dark hair. He was clean-shaven and was wearing a red shirt with red pants and white running shoes.

The woman is described as being in her 50s, with a medium build and medium complexion. She had dark hair and was wearing a grey shirt with tan-coloured pants, grey running shoes and a beige sunhat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP.