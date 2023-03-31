Three people escape Keswick house fire, one woman pronounced dead

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office and York Regional Police are investigating a house fire in Georgina after police say a woman was found in critical condition and died.

According to York Regional Police, emergency crews arrived at the home on Parkway Avenue near Lake Drive in Keswick for reports of a house fire late Thursday night.

Police say two women and one man escaped the home uninjured.

They say a 62-year-old woman was found inside the house and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the fire is not considered suspicious at this time.