Three-part cultural festival wraps up in Innisfil
There was strong support for cultural diversity in Innisfil Saturday night as an inaugural three-part festival concluded.
The Ethnic Mosaic Alliance is a not-for-profit group based in Simcoe County that works towards promoting and celebrating different cultures throughout the area. The group started its first-ever Mosaic Night Festival this year, with the third and final installment happening tonight.
"It is important because nobody knows Ethnic Mosaic Alliance," says Ethnic Mosaic Alliance Chair. "It's a small, not-for-profit, and it's a great opportunity for us to get our name out there, for us to be visible and for people to know about us."
Saturday's event was held at Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil and was held in partnership with the South Asian Association of Simcoe County. There was a Bollywood theme with music, movies and food helping participants celebrate South Asian cultural staples.
"It's incredibly important, I think to peak curiosity, and I think that's the first step to achieving inclusion and diversity in a community," says Sergio Navarretta, a board member for the group. "In Simcoe County, I think this is a great way to bring the community out, bring people together."
The first two installments of the festival were held in Barrie and Bradford, respectively. The group is working towards its goal of bringing a new multicultural to Simcoe County by 2027.
