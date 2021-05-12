BARRIE, ONT. -- Three parks in Barrie will be getting new community gardens this summer. Two gardens will be installed in the north end at Lampman Lane Park and Riverwood Park. The third will be constructed at Batteaux Park in the Ardagh Bluffs area.

The City of Barrie, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and Urban Pantry explored new locations for the community gardens and approved the sites after consultation with residents.

The Urban Pantry will be running the installation of the gardens and construction updates will be posted on the city's website.

The decision to put a garden at Riverwood Park means the current Sunnidale Park location will be closed and transferred to Riverwood.

A new parking lot will be constructed at the park in 2022 to accommodate the Riverwood expansion.

There are currently four community gardens in Barrie; Sunnidale Park, Shear Park, Golden Meadow Park and Eastview Community Park.

Last summer, the community gardens got off to a slow start due to COVID-19 restrictions.