BARRIE -- Community gardens are now allowed to open to the public.

This after Ontario announced it would gradually allow some businesses to reopen on Monday.

Barrie has community gardens in Sunnidale Park, Shear Park and Golden Meadow Park, with the newest addition at Eastview Community Park.

When the gardens do reopen, public health safety measures must still be followed during the pandemic, says Andrea Miller, City of Barrie.

“We have to ensure that only registered users of the garden are able to access this. Obviously, physical distancing is still important and hand sanitation and also requesting that people reduce the number of times they come to the gardens,” she says.

Users will also have to avoid sharing garden tools, and there are no visitors permitted.

The city expects the community gardens to open in the coming weeks.