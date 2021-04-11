BARRIE, ONT. -- Bradford's Fire Chief says the cause of a fire that took down a hotel under construction early Saturday may never be known.

Crews received a call to Stirling Crescent west of Highway 400 around 12:25 a.m. Saturday from a concerned citizen. By the time firefighters responded, flames were throughout the ground floor and had begun spreading upwards.

At its peak, 50 firefighters from multiple communities were battling the. fire.

Chief Jim Kay told CTV News Sunday that so much potential evidence was destroyed in the firefighting process that the Ontario Fire Marshal's office will not investigate.

Kay says there is no reason to believe that the cause of the fire is suspicious.

The site of what was to a Hampton Inn & Suites has been turned over to the owner, and their insurer will investigate. The company is not required to share what it finds publicly.