

CTV Barrie





Police arrested three men in connection with the shooting in Angus that left a young man injured.

Nottawasaga OPP says the accused are all from Caledon and range in age from 18 to 21.

Police say the shooting happened on Tuesday evening on Alessio Drive between Centre Street and the 5th Line.

They say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three accused face multiple charges, including attempted murder and armed robbery.

They are scheduled to appear in a Bradford court to answer to the charges.