Yellow police tape and a cruiser section off an area in Angus today where police confirm a shooting happened on Tuesday evening.

Nottawasaga OPP officers are at the scene for the investigation. They say the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety. Still, residents in the area are shaken and concerned.

Many say they heard the gunshots around the dinner hour, with police arriving shortly afterwards.

Police have not confirmed the age, gender or any other details about the victim or victims, but do say there were no fatalities. Police have also not commented on any suspects or arrests.

Police will remain in the area west of Barrie near Centre Street and the 5th Line for the investigation.

We will have more details as they become available.