Thief steals wallet from car parked inside garage, racks up credit card purchases

Police in Penetanguishene are urging residents to lock up their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight after a daytime theft from a car.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers say a wallet was taken from a vehicle parked inside a garage on Murray Road around the lunch hour on Saturday.

The Penetanguishene resident reported a series of charges on credit cards that had been inside the wallet.

Police say they have since identified the suspect; however, no arrests have been reported.

They say this incident serves as a reminder for residents to protect their property from opportunistic thieves.

"Locking your vehicle does work," the OPP stated. "It seems to be a regular occurrence for officers to receive a report of a vehicle entry or a series of entries only to learn the vehicles were left unlocked or locked with valuables left out in plain sight, causing a forced entry and theft."

Officers ask anyone with information about thefts from vehicles to contact the authorities.