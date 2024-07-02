The Town of Blue Mountains launches Cultural Map showcasing its rich heritage
Whether you're a long-time local or a new visitor, the Town of Blue Mountains is launching an interactive Cultural Map that will allow you to explore the Town's stories, traditions, and natural wonders.
Over the last few months, staff have been working to identify over 75 sites for the launch.
"There's been a lot of excitement and interest in the project," said museum curator Alessia Farris, "We're always looking for creative ways to work with the community to preserve and share cultural landmarks, traditions, and stories for future generations, and with the Cultural Map, we're both collaboratively protecting and making history."
The map is designed to showcase the rich heritage and diversity the community has engulfed itself in.
The release states that it is a one-stop resource for residents and visitors to explore and immerse themselves in the area's intangible heritage.
"We thank the Museum for their leadership in launching this cultural journey. Our Town is rich in cultural and natural heritage, and it is so important to collect and document the traditions and stories that enrich our community far beyond a geographical map," stated the release.
The Cultural Map showcases historic sites, buildings, landmarks, and artifacts significant to the community.
It also draws on the landscapes, geological formations, and natural habitats that define the surrounding area.
It also draws on the traditions, folklore, festivals, and social practices passed down through generations.
A physical copy of the map is being developed and will be launched at a later date.
People can contribute to the development of the Cultural Map here.
