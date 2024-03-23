The Rainbow Initiative returns to Orillia

An event with a focus on inspiring the next generation of community leaders was held in Orillia on Saturday.

The Rainbow Initiative was created in 2019 by Alid Tomasini, and gives youth in grades three to ten the opportunity to generate ideas, and make positive changes in their community.

"We pick the five most popular ideas for a brainstorming session, and we give each group of kids a mentor who will help them along the way," said Tomasini.

Each idea is meant to support programming or activities throughout Orillia that can then be implemented or used.

"One idea is to merge seniors and youths for a book club about social issues and create conversations, which would give youth the ability to be involved," said Tomasini.

The Rainbow Initiative also partners with Orillia city councillors and is fully funded through donations.

"Right now, our initiative is small, but it has the potential to get bigger, and youth are the future," said Tomasini.