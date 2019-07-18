

CTV Barrie





The heat is on!

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for all of southern Ontario.

The weather agency says afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-30s with humidex values of 40 or higher are forecast for tomorrow through to Saturday.

Environment Canada says, "extreme heat affects everyone" and warns that the risks are higher for young children, older adults and people with chronic illnesses.

The extreme heat brings with it the potential for unsettled weather. We could see thunderstorms both Friday and Saturday across Simcoe County.

The heatwave will last until Sunday when cooler and less humid air will arrive.

- With files from The Canadian Press