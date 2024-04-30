The Barrie Airshow takes flight with pre-event

The Barrie Airshow is taking flight into the community this summer.

The media is invited to the Sandbox Centre to get the latest scoop about the airshow presented by Pratt Homes.

The announcement will take place on Wed., May 1, at 24 Maple Avenue and will begin at 1 p.m.

The City of Barrie, Canadian Forces Base Borden, County of Simcoe, and Downtown Barrie have joined forces to make this event possible.

There will be opportunities to take photos and interview Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall, Lake Simcoe Regional Airport Board chair Richard Northcross, Base Borden Commander Colonel Jonathan Michaud, and Pratt Homes.