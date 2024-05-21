3D printed gun with expanded clip seized on Ontario highway

Multiple charges were laid against a 19-year-old after police found a homemade loaded firearm during a traffic stop in the Township of King.

On Sunday morning, the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Enforcement Teams and Canine Unit officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 400 southbound, south of Highway 9.

They stopped a man in a vehicle where they discovered a loaded, personally manufactured firearm with an extended magazine.

The Ontario Provincial Police, through the Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit, investigated the homemade firearm and found that it was produced using 3D printing technology.

As a result of the investigation, police seized a loaded, personally manufactured firearm, an extended magazine, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The 19-year-old from Toronto, Ont., is accused of committing a firearms and weapons-related offence and failing to comply with the release order.

The man is scheduled to appear before the court in Newmarket to answer the charges.