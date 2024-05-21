BARRIE
Barrie

    • 3D printed gun with expanded clip seized on Ontario highway

    Share

    Multiple charges were laid against a 19-year-old after police found a homemade loaded firearm during a traffic stop in the Township of King.

    On Sunday morning, the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Enforcement Teams and Canine Unit officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 400 southbound, south of Highway 9.

    They stopped a man in a vehicle where they discovered a loaded, personally manufactured firearm with an extended magazine.

    The Ontario Provincial Police, through the Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit, investigated the homemade firearm and found that it was produced using 3D printing technology.

    As a result of the investigation, police seized a loaded, personally manufactured firearm, an extended magazine, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

    The 19-year-old from Toronto, Ont., is accused of committing a firearms and weapons-related offence and failing to comply with the release order.

    The man is scheduled to appear before the court in Newmarket to answer the charges.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News