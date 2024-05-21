Severn Township mom creates unique UV-protective clothing

A Severn Township woman is helping to keep kids and adults protected from the sun with her clothing brand.

After growing up on the lakes in Muskoka, Jen Scobie, now a mom to two, wanted to create clothing and swimwear that would protect her kids from harmful UV rays.

Two years ago, Sun Safe on the Lake was born. The Canadian-made clothing is created with special UPF 50+ material, with sizes for babies, kids, and adults. The clothing is also made in fluorescent colors so that children are visible from a distance.

"You don't realize how quickly you can burn, and you can use sunscreen, but I wouldn't use sunscreen as the number one defence. Start with Sun Safe clothing, so UPF 50+, start with a hat, start with sunglasses, and then go sunscreen," Scobie said.

Sun Safe on the Lake clothing is available for purchase online.

Scobie will also sell her product at a market held every two weeks at Rawleys Resort throughout the summer starting June 15.