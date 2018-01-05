

Krista Sharpe & Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





A temporary clinic opened at the West Parry Sound Health Centre (WPSHC) Friday for patients of the late Dr. Rob Stevens.

Dr. Stevens had more than 1,100 patients and his sudden death on December 10 left an urgent need for more physicians.

“I can’t find any care and can’t get our prescriptions filled,” said Kelly Badger.

A group of physicians came together to set up the temporary clinic at the hospital.

“Our medical community is extending near the limit of its capacity,” said WPSHC CEO Donald Sanderson. “Working together to carry additional work shows a deep commitment to patients and families who are in need of medical support.”

While the pop-up clinic was designed exclusively for former patients of Dr. Stevens, the demand was so high that not everyone who came got in.

“As soon as they out what I was here for, they said we have enough patients to see,” said Ronald Newton who couldn’t get in.

At the clinic where Dr. Stevens worked, another physician as been hired, but he won’t be starting for another year.

“It’s a terrible problem and I don’t have a solution,” said Dr. Richard Woodhouse with Medical Associates. “There are not enough doctors for everyone.”

The next clinic at WPSHC will be held on Monday 8 January starting at 9 a.m. The hospital says non-urgent primary care clinic patients must come into the Emergency Department where they will be triaged and then directed to register in admitting.