A teenager has been charged with careless driving in connection with an August crash that seriously injured two people.

On Aug. 2, a small car was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of Industrial Parkway and Adjala-Tecumseth Townline in Alliston.

The car was sent into a ditch, critically injuring a man and woman. The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were not seriously hurt.

More than five months after the crash, Nottawasaga OPP has charged the driver of the pickup, a 17 year old, with careless driving.

The youth will appear in court at a future date.