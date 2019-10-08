

The Canadian Press





York Regional Police say a 16-year-old boy from China has been charged after he allegedly faked his own kidnapping.

Police allege the boy staged his abduction in late September to get his parents to pay a hefty ransom.

They say the boy had recently moved to Canada from China without his parents.

Officers say a video showing the boy bound, gagged and wearing a blindfold was sent to his parents, accompanied by a text message demanding $1 million.

Police say they devoted numerous resources to investigating the alleged abduction and found the boy in a Richmond Hill restaurant.

They say officers then realized it was a hoax and charged the teen with public mischief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.