One person has died following a crash on Highway 12 in Tay Township.

Just after 1 pm, Southern Georgian Bay OPP was called to a crash on Highway 12 near Frazer Lane.

Police say an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre median and crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor was not injured but the driver of the eastbound vehicle died at the scene.

Highway 12 is closed in both directions between Frazer Lane and Gratrix Road for the investigation.

