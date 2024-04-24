BARRIE
Barrie

    • Tattoo you for youth

    Youth Haven on Wellington Street in Barrie in this file image. April 24, 2024. Youth Haven on Wellington Street in Barrie in this file image. April 24, 2024.
    Share

    A little ink can help keep youth off the street.

    While readying for the tear-down of their current home, Youth Haven is still in the fundraising stage to reach their goal of $2 million to build a new residence.

    Barrie people and businesses have stepped up, raising $70,000 during its Coldest Night of the Year walk in February.

    Simcoe County Homebuilders’ Association is dedicating its time and energy for the tear-down of the old building in the coming weeks.

    The new 31-bed residence will be built on the same Wellington Street property.

    To that end, Endeavour Tattoo is setting aside a rainbow of colours for its donation of small tattoos on Saturday and Sunday with all proceeds going to Youth Haven.

    Between noon and 8 p.m., the 34 Essa Road tattoo parlour will feature many artists working eight hours for two days designing small tattoos on pre-designed flash sheets.

    Refreshments will be provided.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News