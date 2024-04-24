Tattoo you for youth

A little ink can help keep youth off the street.

While readying for the tear-down of their current home, Youth Haven is still in the fundraising stage to reach their goal of $2 million to build a new residence.

Barrie people and businesses have stepped up, raising $70,000 during its Coldest Night of the Year walk in February.

Simcoe County Homebuilders’ Association is dedicating its time and energy for the tear-down of the old building in the coming weeks.

The new 31-bed residence will be built on the same Wellington Street property.

To that end, Endeavour Tattoo is setting aside a rainbow of colours for its donation of small tattoos on Saturday and Sunday with all proceeds going to Youth Haven.

Between noon and 8 p.m., the 34 Essa Road tattoo parlour will feature many artists working eight hours for two days designing small tattoos on pre-designed flash sheets.

Refreshments will be provided.