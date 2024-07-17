BARRIE
    • Fatal collision under investigation in Kawartha Lakes

    Police attend a fatal collision on Highway 7 in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Tues., July 17, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police attend a fatal collision on Highway 7 in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Tues., July 17, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Police are investigating a fatal collision in Kawartha Lakes and asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact the authorities.

    According to provincial police, the crash involving two vehicles happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 7.

    One vehicle was significantly damaged, while the other veered into the ditch.

    The area was closed from Greenfield Road to Angeline Street for hours for the investigation and cleanup.

    Police have not released the identities of those involved.

    It's unclear how the crash happened.

    Kawartha Lakes OPP urges anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.

