Here's what you need to know to stay safe during tornado season

Monday was the third anniversary of a tornado that tore through a Barrie neighbourhood, and while there were no fatalities, the City has learned many lessons about emergency preparedness.

The EF-2 tornado that hit a south-end community on July 15, 2021, left destruction in its wake, with winds topping 210 km/h, ripping away roofs, overturning vehicles, blasting out windows and shifting homes from their foundations.

According to Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, technology, such as radar and satellites, has improved the ability to detect tornadoes. However, the best course of action is to understand severe weather patterns.

"The advanced warning of a tornado is maybe minutes faster than it was, say, 20 years ago," Phillips said. "Not necessarily enough time to save your property, but certainly your life."

A tornado warning could come at a moment's notice, as it did three years ago. Phillips said trying to predict precisely where they will form is incredibly difficult.

"It's sort of like saying to you, well, look, if you've got to watch a pot of pudding cooking on the stove and your challenge is where the first bubble is going to appear? That's almost like what a tornado thing is."

The frequency of tornadoes has shifted east, with Ontario as the nation's capital.

According to researchers at the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP), which tracks tornadoes coast to coast, that means rural areas are no longer the most impacted.

"In fact, Chicago last night had a bunch of tornadoes go through," said David Sills, NTP executive director. "Even in the biggest cities, tornadoes can come through."

Sills said proper preparation is as crucial as ever, with their frequency shifting to more densely populated areas.

"The old myth was that you want to open windows to equalize the pressure," he added. "That's not what you want to do. You want to close all the windows and all the doors. Keep that building envelope in your home sealed."

Waiting for directions from weather agencies can play a critical role in determining when to take cover, but there are also signs you can watch out for. An extremely dark sky with green or yellow clouds and a rumbling or whistling sound can indicate a thunderstorm may produce a tornado.

If you know extreme weather is approaching, Sills said you should leave the area and find a solid building to take cover in.

If you're driving, it is possible to avoid a tornado that is far away by moving away from its path. You should never try to outrun a nearby tornado.

If there is no solid building in the area, take cover in a ditch or other low-lying area away from any vehicles. Then, cover your head to protect it from debris and hail.

Be aware of flooding from heavy rain and be ready to move.