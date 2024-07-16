Tiny Township looking for feedback on controversial new administrative centre
The Township of Tiny is seeking residents' input as it moves forward with developing a controversial new administration centre.
On Tuesday, the Mayor welcomed members of the public to the first of three public sessions this summer, which will focus on the planned new administrative facility. The meetings followed one held in December when plans were coming to fruition.
"We're very excited about this project. It is a large project," said Mayor David Evans. "I understand people's hesitancy and reluctance. This is the biggest project that we've ever had in Tiny Township."
Currently, the town's staff operates under seven different roofs, many in what the Mayor calls aging facilities that need urgent attention. This plan will create one centralized administrative centre, including new council chambers.
However, the Mayor wants to hear from residents on other ideas, including some for a library and skating rink.
"It's up to the public, and we want the public input to be able to give us direction," said Evans. "Our new ad hoc committee made up of seven members of the public and two of staff there will evaluate all of the suggestions we get and for consideration to be incorporating the building moving forward."
However, many residents have expressed concern over the price tag. According to Evans, it is currently estimated at about $25.6 million. However, that figure is preliminary, as the design is not final. The Mayor also points out it includes what he calls a large contingency fund, anticipating high construction costs as inflation pressures new developments.
"These are tough times, and people are having trouble, and we've got a broad section of people in our community," said Evans. "We're blessed with very low tax rates in Tiny Township, and of course, we don't want to take advantage of that because there are a number of people that moved here because of that."
According to Evans, the current price tag would see an approximate impact of 2.09 per cent on the average taxpayer. According to the Mayor, with an average home assessment value of about $350,000, such houses would see an extra $62 annually over a 30-year period.
"It's the right thing to do," said the Mayor. "I understand people's trepidation. I really do, and I really feel for it and believe me, I wouldn't do this if I didn't think it was the right thing to do."
"Our council is united and willing to take that step forward and ensure
that the future of Tiny is better than it is today."
